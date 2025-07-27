Pre-fall fun this month on the Forgotten Coast

Forgotten Coast Waterways Are a Favorite for Paddle Enthusiasts
The Apalachicola River and associated tributaries has long been a favorite destination for paddling enthusiasts. Kayaks and canoes are ideal ways to experience the Apalachicola’s 107 miles from the Jim Woodruff Dam to its mouth under the John Gorrie Bridge in Apalachicola. The scenery is beautiful and the river, sloughs, coves, and bluffs are perfect for quiet exploration. Kayaks and canoes are ideal ways to experience the river and the area’s natural habitat, and many of the best places are accessible only by paddling. Below are a couple of good resources to begin learning about local paddling trails.
Apalachicola River Paddling Trail System The Apalachicola River Paddling Trail System is actually broken into 11 separate smaller trail sections. Paddlers at all levels of ability will enjoy these 11 canoeing and kayaking trails - nearly 100 miles through the swamps of the Apalachicola River. Distances range from short, easy trips to multi-day river trips flowing into open bays of the Gulf of Mexico. Click here to learn more. The Florida Circumnavigational Saltwater Paddling Trail (The CT) The premiere Mac-daddy thru-paddling trail in Florida is the 1515 mile Florida Circumnavigational Saltwater Paddling Trail, or the "CT" for short. There are 26 segments of the CT. Franklin County's portion of the CT is located in sections 4 and 5, the Forgotten Coast and Crooked River. Click here to learn more. The Florida Paddling Trails Association Identifies several paddling trails within Franklin County. The Apalachicola Bay segment winds along the coast and features several barrier islands and bay. The Ochlockonee segment features eastern Franklin County paddling opportunities including the Carrabelle River, Crooked River and Bald Point State Park. Click here to learn more.
Camp Gordon Johnston Exhibit on the end of WWII
The Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle continues its special exhibit on the end of World War II this month. This special exhibit commemorates the events that brought World War II to an end. It features a collection of artifacts related to the surrender, including souvenirs from Japan, photographs of post-war Japan, and more. Highlights of the exhibit also include documents from the Nuremberg trials, such as a vintage copy of Hitler’s will as well as occupation-era souvenirs from Germany and Japan, and striking images of post-war Germany. Learn more here.
August Farmers Markets
The Apalachicola Farmers' Market will host its August events on Saturday August 9 and August 23 from 9 am to 1 pm at the Mill Pond at Scipio Creek. The Crooked River Lighthouse is hosting a Country Farmer's Market Saturday, August 2, 16 and again on August 30 from 9 am-1 pm at the foot of the lighthouse at 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle Beach. Both markets feature vendors from the community with locally made goods, veggies, plants, art, and baked goods.
Through August 30 - Camp Gordon Johnston Exhibit
August 5, 12 - Turtle Talks
August 1 - First Friday in Downtown Carrabelle
August 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22 - Apalach Ghost Tour
August 2, 16, 30 - Carrabelle Country Farmers' Market
August 8 - Carrabelle Lighthouse Full Moon Climb
August 9, 23 - Apalachicola Farmers' Market
August 9 - Cape St. George Lighthouse Full Moon Climb
August 13 - Easpoint Library Creation Station
August 14 - Eastpoint Library Crafternoon
August 15 - Apalach Downtown Walkabout
August 21 - Carrabelle Library Crafternoon
August 29-31 - Jimmy Buffet Day Music Fest
Labor Day Music Festival Celebrating Jimmy Buffet Day August 29-31
Mark Your Calendars for Labor Day Weekend 2025! Forgotten Coast Parrot Heads are putting on a Trop Rock Music Fest to Celebrate Jimmy Buffett Day along the Forgotten Coast. The festival will feature three full days of FREE music over 40 shows Friday through Sunday Aug 29/30/31. This is a fundraiser from donations benefiting Franklin County School Music Program. Learn more here.
Two Full Moon Climbs in August
Both historic lighthouses in the county will host two full moon climbs on Friday, August 8 and Saturday, August 9.
The August full moon is called the Sturgeon moon because sturgeon, large fish common to the Great Lakes and other large bodies of water, are most readily caught in August. Full Moon names are attributable to native American tribes, most notably the Algonquin, who named the moons to mark the changing seasons.
Turtle Talks Through August 12
The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve (ANERR) hosts "Turtle Talks" each Tuesday through August 12. The weekly talks which started in June help visitors learn about our nexting sea turtles. The weekly talks at held at the ANERR Visitor Center in Eastpoint.
We want to see your Forgotten Coast memories! Tag us #FORGOTTENCOAST for a chance to be featured in our promotions.
No comments:
Post a Comment