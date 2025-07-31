The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission plans to finalize Apalachicola Bay Oyster Management rules when it meets August 13th and 14th in Havana.
Staff will provide a recommendation for proposed rules to update oyster management in Apalachicola Bay, including harvest regulations, to reopen the bay’s oyster fishery in a manner that continues to promote oyster resource recovery and long-term harvest opportunities.
The proposed rules will cover licensing requirements for fishery participants, bag limits and seasons.
They will also cover tolerances for undersized attached and unattached oysters, enforcement of undersized oysters in a certified oyster house, and modifying how harvest units are measured.
At the same meeting, FWC Staff will also provide recommendations for proposed rules to update regulations that apply to oyster harvest statewide.
The FWC will also finalize plans for a highly regulated black bear hunt in Florida.
At their May meeting, the FWC approved proposed rules for a range of options for black bear hunting in 2025 and beyond.
Staff will present the final amendments to hunting rules that establish a bear hunt structure based on bear population information.
