Wakulla County will hold a groundbreaking Ceremony for a new Wakulla County Emergency Operations Center on Wednesday morning.
The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. at 4 Oak Street in Crawfordville.
This state-of-the-art facility will serve as Wakulla County’s central hub for emergency response coordination during disasters such as hurricanes, wildfires, and other large-scale emergencies.
It will also function as a regional training facility for emergency management, providing year-round preparedness support for local and regional agencies.
The over 8,600 square foot building will cost over 7.2 million dollars to build.
Much of the money is coming through a federal grant, while Wakulla County also received about 675 thousand dollars in this year’s state budget for furnishings and technology upgrades such as smart boards, monitors, and computers that will allow real-time coordination and access to critical updates during emergencies.
The public is invited to attend the groundbreaking ceremony, which again will be tomorrow morning at 9 at 4 Oak Street in Crawfordville.
The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. at 4 Oak Street in Crawfordville.
This state-of-the-art facility will serve as Wakulla County’s central hub for emergency response coordination during disasters such as hurricanes, wildfires, and other large-scale emergencies.
It will also function as a regional training facility for emergency management, providing year-round preparedness support for local and regional agencies.
The over 8,600 square foot building will cost over 7.2 million dollars to build.
Much of the money is coming through a federal grant, while Wakulla County also received about 675 thousand dollars in this year’s state budget for furnishings and technology upgrades such as smart boards, monitors, and computers that will allow real-time coordination and access to critical updates during emergencies.
The public is invited to attend the groundbreaking ceremony, which again will be tomorrow morning at 9 at 4 Oak Street in Crawfordville.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment