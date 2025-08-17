Sunday, August 17, 2025

Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Wakulla Counties

DEP Logo

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF

Environmental Protection


Bob Martinez Center
2600 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400

Ron DeSantis

Governor


Alexis A. Lambert

Secretary

Permitting Application Subscription Service

Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com

  Profile Name: Oyster Radio

Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: BAGGETT DOCK
Location Id: 463684
Location Name: LOT 26, BLOCK A RIVER PLANTATION ROAD
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 463684-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: LOT 26, BLOCK A RIVER PLANTATION ROAD
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: BAGGETT DRIVEWAY
Location Id: 463684
Location Name: LOT 26, BLOCK A RIVER PLANTATION ROAD
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 463684-002

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: LOT 26, BLOCK A RIVER PLANTATION ROAD
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - Drinking Water Distribution System General Permit
Project Name: JL WILSON ELECTRIC BLDG
Location Id: 460162
Location Name: OFFICE/STORAGE BUILDING
County: Franklin
Application Number: 460162-003

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment