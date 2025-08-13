Today, Commissioners approved staff recommendation to add the alligator gar and the Holbrook’s southern dusky salamander to the state’s Candidate Species list at the August 2025 Commission Meeting. These two species join the Florida reef gecko as the only current Candidate Species.
Candidate species are protected from intentional take except as authorized by specific permit from the agency’s Executive Director.
Evaluation Requests to review both species were first received in 2022. FWC Commissioners approved the convening of Biological Review Groups to review both species’ status against state-listing criteria in December 2023. Staff will now create draft Species Action Plans and Conservation Measures and Permitting Guidelines for each species as the next step in the listing process. Final listing status changes will occur at a future Commission Meeting after Commission approval of the management plans.
For more information on the listing process and to stay up to date on current listing actions for these and other species please visit MyFWC.com/Listing.
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
FWC adds the alligator gar and the Holbrook’s southern dusky salamander to list of Candidate Species
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment