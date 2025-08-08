The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County (DOH-Franklin) is lifting the advisory for high bacterial levels for St. George Island Beach

The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County (DOH-Franklin) is lifting the advisory for high bacterial levels the following location:
St. George Island Beach
Tests completed on Thursday, August 7, 2025, indicate that the water quality at St. George Island shows an acceptable level of Enterococcus bacteria established by state guidelines. Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.
Please note that water quality advisories for Alligator Point and Carrabelle Beach are still active and have not been lifted at this time.\
