Unwind This August in Gulf County, Florida! 🤿

Scallop Season is one of Gulf County’s favorite ways for families to slow down, splash around, and share time together on the water. Wade the clear, shallow grass beds of St. Joseph Bay searching for scallops while making memories that last long after the day ends. Don’t forget your saltwater fishing license because the best adventures are always by the book.
Pack your snorkel, dive flag, and mesh bag for a safe and successful day on the bay. Review boating safety rules, keep an eye on the weather, and help us protect these waters for future generations. Scallop Season runs August 16 through September 24, giving you plenty of time to plan your next Gulf County tradition.
