Unwind This August in Gulf County, Florida! 🤿

Gather, Wade, Discover

ST. JOSEPH BAY SCALLOP SEASON BEGINS AUGUST 16TH

Scallop Season is one of Gulf County’s favorite ways for families to slow down, splash around, and share time together on the water. Wade the clear, shallow grass beds of St. Joseph Bay searching for scallops while making memories that last long after the day ends. Don’t forget your saltwater fishing license because the best adventures are always by the book.

Pack your snorkel, dive flag, and mesh bag for a safe and successful day on the bay. Review boating safety rules, keep an eye on the weather, and help us protect these waters for future generations. Scallop Season runs August 16 through September 24, giving you plenty of time to plan your next Gulf County tradition.


 

Celebrate Coastal Flavor & Artistry

Labor Day weekend in Port St. Joe means it’s time to celebrate all the best of Gulf County! The Florida Scallop, Music & Arts Festival brings fresh seafood, live music, local art, and small-town charm right to the scenic shores of St. Joseph Bay. It’s the perfect setting to unwind, explore, and savor classic coastal flavors with family and friends.

Get Ready to Rodeo!

Round up the family for an unforgettable Labor Day weekend at the Gulf County Rodeo. Watch bronc riding, barrel racing, and bull riding in a classic Southern setting. It’s the perfect way to cap off summer with local flair and fun.

Meet Our Partners

San Flea Beach Rentals

San Flea Rentals is a three-generation locally owned and operated business that brings local charm to its quaint and unique rental business, and is here to help you for whatever your adventure may be. Vacations are about making memories — let San Flea Rentals help you make yours!

(850) 381-3953
https://www.sanflearentals.com

Port Cottages

Across from St. Joseph Bay, these two-bedroom cottages are located in historic downtown Port St. Joe and within walking distance to the City Pier, Lighthouse, Lighthouse Beach, shops, restaurants and nightlife. Pet-friendly cottages feature kitchens, WiFi, flat-screen TVs, washer/dryers, pool and grilling areas. Limited boat parking is available on-site

(850) 229-PORT (7678)

https://portcottages.com/

Gulf County
Visitor Guide

