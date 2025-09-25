NOAA Announces Recreational Fishing Season Closure for Greater Amberjack in Federal Waters of the Gulf

Recreational Fishing Season Closure for Greater Amberjack in Federal Waters of the Gulf
What/When/Where:
Federal waters of the Gulf will close to greater amberjack recreational harvest at 12:01 a.m., local time, September 27, 2025.
Greater amberjack recreational harvest will be closed until the 2026/2027 fishing season begins on September 1, 2026.
Why This Reduction is Happening:
2024/2025 Gulf greater amberjack recreational landings data indicate 882,451 lb were harvested; 478,451 lb greater than the 2024/2025 annual catch limit of 404,000 lb.
A recreational post-season accountability measure requires NOAA Fisheries to reduce the next fishing year’s annual catch limit by the amount of the previous year’s annual catch limit overage, and adjust the annual catch target accordingly.
As a result, the 2025/2026 annual catch limit is reduced from 404,000 lb to 0 lb and the annual catch target is reduced from 335,320 lb to 0 lb.
This action is necessary to protect the greater amberjack population. This population is currently considered overfished (the population size is too low).
Why the Closure is Happening:
In accordance with the regulations, NOAA Fisheries must close harvest when the recreational annual catch target has been met or is projected to be met. The annual catch target has already been met due to the post-season accountability measure.
During the Closure:
During the recreational closure, the bag and possession limits are zero for greater amberjack in or from federal waters of the Gulf.
The prohibition on possession of greater amberjack also applies in Gulf state waters for a vessel issued a valid federal charter vessel/headboat permit for Gulf reef fish.
