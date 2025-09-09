Tuesday, September 9, 2025

The Forgotten Coast Parrothead Club raised nearly 27 thousand dollars during their 1st ever, three-day, Fins Up on the Forgotten Coast Music festival

The event was held on Labor Day weekend, and brought over 15 trop-rock artists to play at venues across the county.

 

They raised money by donation – and the 26,688 dollars that was raised will go to the Franklin County School Music Program to help start up the marching band program.

 

The money will be used to purchase new uniforms and instruments.

 

You can still donate to the cause – we have posted a donation link on this story on the Oyster Radio Facebook page.

 

And you can start planning for next year’s event, which is schedule for September 4th through 6th, 2026.

 




