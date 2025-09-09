The Forgotten Coast Parrothead Club
raised nearly 27 thousand dollars during their 1st ever, three-day,
Fins Up on the Forgotten Coast Music festival.
The event was held on Labor Day
weekend, and brought over 15 trop-rock artists to play at venues across the
county.
They raised money by donation – and the
26,688 dollars that was raised will go to the Franklin County School Music
Program to help start up the marching band program.
The money will be used to purchase new
uniforms and instruments.
You can still donate to the cause – we
have posted a donation link on this story on the Oyster Radio Facebook page.
And you can start planning for next
year’s event, which is schedule for September 4th through 6th,
2026.
