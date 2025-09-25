This year marks the 25ᵗʰ anniversary of the Florida Forever program, which has protected more than 1 million acres of lands across the state from development.
Florida Forever purchases land, guaranteeing permanent public ownership, access and management for recreation, restoration and conservation, and partners with private landowners to place conservation easements on properties that preserve working farms, ranches and forests.
The acquisitions provide a host of benefits, including water quality and quantity, storm resilience, habitat and species protection, and outdoor recreation.
And Franklin County has benefitted from the program – Bald Point State Park is one of the many public recreational areas made possible through Florida Forever.
If you have never been to Bald Point State Park, you should check it out.
The park is located on Alligator Point where the Ochlockonee Bay meets the Apalachee Bay.
It provides a number of opportunities for land and water activities and also provides habitat for numerous bird and animal species including bald eagles.
It’s also a good place to see Monarch butterflies when they migrate through our area in the fall.
https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/bald-point-state-park
