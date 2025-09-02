Wakulla County Announces the Vacancy Adjustment Program Application Period for the Solid Waste Assessment

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla – The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners announces Fiscal Year 2024/2025 Vacancy Adjustment Program for the Solid Waste Assessment.
The Vacancy Adjustment Program allows any property owner to seek a refund of the Solid Waste Assessment ($204.00 per dwelling) for residential property which is vacant for the entire Fiscal Year (Oct. 1, 2024 – Sept. 30, 2025). To qualify, the owner must complete a Vacancy Adjustment Application and file with the BOCC Administration Office by October 15, 2025. The applicant must be the owner of the residential property and provide documentation from a utility provider that no utility services (electric and/or water) were provided to the residential property during Oct. 1, 2024 – Sept. 30, 2025.
The Vacancy Adjustment Application can be obtained on the County website (www.mywakulla.com), or at the BOCC Administration Office, 3093 Crawfordville Hwy., Crawfordville, FL. For more information, please contact Jessica Welch at 850-926-0919 ext. 706 or via email at jwelch@mywakulla.com.
