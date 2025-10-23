Because of the
ongoing government shutdown, the NOAA Fisheries Southeast Region Permits Office
is notifying vessel and dealer permit holders that some permits will remain
valid beyond their stated expiration date.
Because of the shutdown, the Southeast
Regional Office in St. Petersburg, Florida is currently unable to process
permit applications.
The extension affects people who have
applied to renew their permits in a timely manner, but have not received new
permits due to the shutdown.
Those permits will remain valid beyond
the stated expiration date until NOAA Fisheries makes a final decision on the
application once the Permits Office reopens.
The notification applies to all Gulf,
South Atlantic, and Highly Migratory Species vessel permits and dealer permits.
The notification does not apply to
vessel permit transfers or requests for new permits.
