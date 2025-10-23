Thursday, October 23, 2025

Because of the ongoing government shutdown, the NOAA Fisheries Southeast Region Permits Office is notifying vessel and dealer permit holders that some permits will remain valid beyond their stated expiration date

Because of the shutdown, the Southeast Regional Office in St. Petersburg, Florida is currently unable to process permit applications.

 

The extension affects people who have applied to renew their permits in a timely manner, but have not received new permits due to the shutdown.

 

Those permits will remain valid beyond the stated expiration date until NOAA Fisheries makes a final decision on the application once the Permits Office reopens.

 

The notification applies to all Gulf, South Atlantic, and Highly Migratory Species vessel permits and dealer permits.

 

The notification does not apply to vessel permit transfers or requests for new permits.

 





