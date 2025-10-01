Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Beach House Builders of Port St. Joe, Florida offers superior home construction plus whole house renovations, custom swimming pools and commercial builds. Their company serves clients along the beautiful Forgotten Coast including Port St. Joe, Cape San Blas, Indian Pass and Mexico Beach. You can count on them to provide excellent results.


The team, led by 21-year retired Air Force civil engineering Veteran Scott Carter, builds 5 to 8 houses of remarkable quality each year. Fully licensed to practice in Florida they specialize in custom Beach Houses plus offer custom pools, whole home renovations and commercial builds. Beach House Builders emphasizes personalized relationships with their clients throughout every phase of construction, informing them of the project’s schedule, budget and related factors. They believe consistency, timeliness and the personal touch are the keys to continued success

.

Get started today!


Beach House Builders

Port St. Joe, Florida

(850) 527-6830

scott@beachhousebuilders.com

https://beachhousebuilders.com

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

﻿

"Bee blessed." The story of Pam Palmer and Gary Adkison is a testament to the power of chance encounters and shared passions leading to extraordinary journeys. Their lives, intertwined with the hum of bees, demonstrate how resilience and openness to new experiences can create unexpected paths filled with love and opportunity. From navigating career shifts and embracing new roles to fostering a family legacy in beekeeping, Pam and Gary have built a thriving enterprise and a strong community around their shared vision. Their journey continues to evolve, fueled by gratitude and a deep connection to the natural world, as they spread the sweetness of their beloved Tupelo Honey and the story of Blue-Eyed Girl Honey far and wide.


Visit them and shop online at www.blue-eyedgirlhoney.com !


Blue-Eyed Girl Honey

(850) 628-9504

northgulfapiaries@gmail.com

www.blue-eyedgirlhoney.com

𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧


𝗣𝗮𝘂𝗹 𝗚𝗮𝗻𝘁’𝘀 𝗕𝗕𝗤 is all about carrying on a passion and a love for all things Bar-B-Que!


Paul Gant Senior paved the way with his passionate pursuit of knowledge for meat preparation and followed it up with the prefect Bar-B-Que sauce recipe. He had a vision of sharing his pride and enjoyment with the rest of the world and it is a passion that the Gant family shares and continues to pass on.


𝗣𝗮𝘂𝗹 𝗚𝗮𝗻𝘁’𝘀 𝗕𝗕𝗤

470 W Hwy 98, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 227-1473 / (850) 227-9311

www.paulgantbbq.com

𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀

Visit our NEW website for a complete list.

#shoplocal #supportlocal



Join the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce, Thursday, October 16, from 12-1 pm ET at Pomodoro Italian Grill and Bar for

Lunch & Learn.

﻿

featuring Suzan Gage - Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida


﻿Joe Whitmer

President/CEO

 

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

321B Reid Ave

Port St Joe, FL

gulfchamber.org

850-227-1223 Office

FacebookShare This Email
 
XShare This Email
 
LinkedInShare This Email
Facebook



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment