Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

Beach House Builders of Port St. Joe, Florida offers superior home construction plus whole house renovations, custom swimming pools and commercial builds. Their company serves clients along the beautiful Forgotten Coast including Port St. Joe, Cape San Blas, Indian Pass and Mexico Beach. You can count on them to provide excellent results.
The team, led by 21-year retired Air Force civil engineering Veteran Scott Carter, builds 5 to 8 houses of remarkable quality each year. Fully licensed to practice in Florida they specialize in custom Beach Houses plus offer custom pools, whole home renovations and commercial builds. Beach House Builders emphasizes personalized relationships with their clients throughout every phase of construction, informing them of the project’s schedule, budget and related factors. They believe consistency, timeliness and the personal touch are the keys to continued success
Beach House Builders
Port St. Joe, Florida
(850) 527-6830
scott@beachhousebuilders.com
https://beachhousebuilders.com
