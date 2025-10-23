Mexico Beach eNewsletter | OCTOBER 2025

Run like you stole something.
If the hill has a name, it’s going to be tough.
Marathon runners with bad shoes suffer the agony of de feet.
If God invented marathons to keep people from doing anything more stupid, the triathlon must have taken him completely by surprise.
Slow runners make fast runners look good.
Life is short. Running makes it seem longer. —Baron Hansen
We can’t all be heroes because someone has to sit on the curb and clap as they go by. —Will Rogers
I go running when I have to. Like when the ice cream truck is doing sixty. —Wendy Liebman
My doctor told me that jogging could add years to my life. I think he was right; I feel ten years older already. —Milton Berle
Running won’t solve all your problems. But then again, neither with housework.
