Thursday, October 30, 2025

The Gulf Coast State College Foundation has received a generous gift that will make college more affordable for students in Franklin and Gulf Counties.

 

The school recently received a donation of $150,000 from Speaker Allan Bense and his wife, Tonie Bense, to support the Gulf Coast Guarantee, a scholarship program that ensures graduating high school seniors in Bay, Gulf, and Franklin counties have access to a quality college education close to home.

 

The Gulf Coast Guarantee is a first-dollar scholarship program designed to ensure graduating high-school students have access to the training and education they need to become part of the region’s evolving workforce.

 

By removing financial barriers to higher education, the Guarantee provides upfront financial assistance to graduating high school seniors from Bay, Gulf, or Franklin counties who enroll full-time at Gulf Coast State College the fall after graduation.

 

You can find out more about the scholarship program on-line at gulfcoast.edu.

 

https://www.gulfcoast.edu/tuition-aid/financial-aid/grants-and-scholarships/guarantee/index.html





