The Gulf Coast State
College Foundation has received a generous gift that will make college more
affordable for students in Franklin and Gulf Counties.
The school recently received a
donation of $150,000 from Speaker Allan Bense and his wife, Tonie Bense, to
support the Gulf Coast Guarantee, a scholarship program that ensures graduating
high school seniors in Bay, Gulf, and Franklin counties have access to a
quality college education close to home.
The Gulf Coast Guarantee is a
first-dollar scholarship program designed to ensure graduating high-school
students have access to the training and education they need to become part of
the region’s evolving workforce.
By removing financial barriers to
higher education, the Guarantee provides upfront financial assistance to
graduating high school seniors from Bay, Gulf, or Franklin counties who enroll
full-time at Gulf Coast State College the fall after graduation.
You can find out more about the
scholarship program on-line at gulfcoast.edu.
