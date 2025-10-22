Weems Memorial Hospital is alerting its patients about a recent cybersecurity incident involving Protected Health Information.
In a letter to patients, the hospital said that two employee email accounts were accessed by an unauthorized party.
A forensic investigation of the impacted email accounts discovered Protected Health Information was contained in the emails that were accessed between May 6th and May 12th, 2025.
The type of patient information involved includes full names along with other information that could include Social Security Numbers, Addresses, email, Phone Numbers, Driver’s License Numbers, Account Information, Patient ID Numbers, Medical Diagnosis / History, Provider Name, Health Insurance Information and Dates of Service.
Weems said it has no evidence that any personal information has been or will be misused for identity theft as a direct result of this incident.
On October 20th, the hospital began notifying impacted individuals whose contact information was on file.
Notified individuals have been provided with best practices to protect their information, and individuals whose Social Security numbers were potentially impacted have been offered complimentary credit monitoring.
Out of an abundance of caution, all people served by Weems are encouraged to take steps to protect themselves.
This includes protecting themselves by placing a fraud alert or security freeze on their credit files, obtaining free credit reports, and reviewing financial account statements and credit reports for fraudulent or irregular activity on a regular basis.
Weems has also established a call center to address questions from impacted individuals.
That number is 855-720-3010.
The response line is available from 9am to 9pm Eastern Time, Monday through Friday, excluding major U.S. holidays.
The response line is staffed with professional familiar with this incident and knowledgeable on what you can do to protect against potential misuse of your information.
https://www.weemsmemorial.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/George-E-Weems-Website-Notice36993091.1-3.pdf
