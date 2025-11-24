FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Rita(16lbs) and Margie (25 lbs. and not
pictured) are 11-month-old Dachshund/terrier mixes and sisters. They are both
social and peppy little pups with happy personalities. These little girls are super cute and should make wonderful
companion dogs for someone looking for a smaller size dog. They are ready for
adoption and would love to be adopted in time for the holidays!
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for
more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65
in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website
at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
