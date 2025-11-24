Monday, November 24, 2025

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK



 

 

Rita(16lbs) and Margie (25 lbs. and not pictured) are 11-month-old Dachshund/terrier mixes and sisters. They are both social and peppy little pups with happy personalities. These little girls are super cute and should make wonderful companion dogs for someone looking for a smaller size dog. They are ready for adoption and would love to be adopted in time for the holidays!

 

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.

 

You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.




