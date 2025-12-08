FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Lacey is a 1 yr old Siamese mix and one of the most affectionate and gentle kitties we've ever had. She loves to give and receive lots of love and should make a wonderful companion kitty for someone looking for a soft and beautiful friend. She would love to be home before Christmas!
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for
more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65
in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website
at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
