Monday, December 8, 2025

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK



 

 

Lacey is a 1 yr old Siamese mix and one of the most affectionate and gentle kitties we've ever had.  She loves to give and receive lots of love and should make a wonderful companion kitty for someone looking for a soft and beautiful friend.  She would love to be home before Christmas!

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.

 

You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.





