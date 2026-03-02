2026 FSU GREAT GIVE CAMPAIGN Supporting FSUCML Diving Scholarships

FSU's Great Give is just a few days away! This annual 24-hour giving event raises funds to support scholarships for students in the FSU Academic Diving Program, training for careers in scientific diving. All eligible students are encouraged to apply for these scholarships; however, preference will be given to students who experience financial hardships or are from groups under-represented in scientific diving.
The FSUCML Scientific Diving Scholarship provides financial support for students to train to become Scientific Divers with FSU's Academic Diving Program (ADP). The scholarship will cover all or a portion of lab fees for Scientific Diver training depending on available funds. Training is provided in accordance with the standards of AAUS. If necessary, this will include prerequisite open-water training.
The FSUCML Leadership Diving Scholarship provides financial support for scientific divers in the FSU Academic Diving Program to pursue diving leadership initiatives including but not limited to Divemaster or Instructor certifications.
Our donation page will be live for 24-hours only, starting at midnight on March 4th.
