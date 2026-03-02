Monday, March 2, 2026

2026 FSU GREAT GIVE CAMPAIGN Supporting FSUCML Diving Scholarships

2026 FSU GREAT GIVE CAMPAIGN

Supporting FSUCML Diving Scholarships

FSU's Great Give starts in 3 days!

Help us reach our goal of $8,000 for student diving scholarships by donating to our campaign on March 4th!

Academic Diving student during a dive at Vortex Springs.

FSU's Great Give is just a few days away! This annual 24-hour giving event raises funds to support scholarships for students in the FSU Academic Diving Program, training for careers in scientific diving. All eligible students are encouraged to apply for these scholarships; however, preference will be given to students who experience financial hardships or are from groups under-represented in scientific diving.


The FSUCML Scientific Diving Scholarship provides financial support for students to train to become Scientific Divers with FSU's Academic Diving Program (ADP). The scholarship will cover all or a portion of lab fees for Scientific Diver training depending on available funds. Training is provided in accordance with the standards of AAUS. If necessary, this will include prerequisite open-water training.     


The FSUCML Leadership Diving Scholarship provides financial support for scientific divers in the FSU Academic Diving Program to pursue diving leadership initiatives including but not limited to Divemaster or Instructor certifications.


Our donation page will be live for 24-hours only, starting at midnight on March 4th.

DONATE HERE ON MARCH 4TH!

﻿We’re asking you to please donate whatever you can and help us reach our $8,000 goal.


Leading up to the event, we’ll be sharing FSU diving content online, and introducing you to some of our incredibly talented scientific divers, including last year's scholarship recipients.


So please follow along on social media, like and share our campaign posts, and save the date to donate to the FSUCML Diving Scholarships on March 4th! Tell your dive buddies!


CLICK HERE FOR OUR DONATION PAGE!

FSU Intro to Scientific Diving class at Troy Springs State Park.

Scientific Diving student during a dive at Vortex Springs.

FSU Coastal and Marine Laboratory

FSU's Great Give Campaign Page

https://spark.fsu.edu/Project/3199/FSU-Diving-Scholarships




