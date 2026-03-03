We are excited to announce that we will be celebrating the 44th Annual St. George Island Charity Chili Cookoff on March 7th, 2026!
As you may know, the Chili Cookoff is not just an awesome weekend on St. George Island; it’s also a VERY BIG portion of our SGIVFD budget, and we must find a way to keep the fire department funded. Please consider attending these events or donating.
Red Pepper 5K Run
Saturday, March 7, 2026 @ 7:00AM at George Island, Florida (Start in front of Paddy’s Raw Bar)
Entry Fee: Individual entry - $30.00 per adult person or $25.00 per person 18 years and under. Register online here.
All entrants will receive a t-shirt. Awards to 1st Place Male, 1st Place Female, 1st Place Male St. George Island Resident, 1st Place Female St. George Island Resident, and 1st three finishers in five-year age groups.
ICS Chili Cookoff Competition:
Come see competitors vying to qualify for the World Championship Chili Cookoff! Watch competitors working against time as they prepare what they hope will be the best chili in the world! Best part, you can try these amazing chilis yourself. Who will win?
Want more information on the ICS Chili Competition? You can find that HERE!
Chili Sale:
Saturday, March 7th - 11:00AM - 3:00PM
Stop by to meet our firefighters and see the firetrucks. We will be selling chili, chili dogs, hotdogs and more in the lighthouse parking lot.
Chili Cookoff Online Auction:
Kicking off March 4th - Visit our Facebook page for your link to fun! The online auction has become a favorite of visitors and locals alike, featuring awesome items and fun write-ups that make you just smile. You can bid to win any number of fun items, such as a t-shirt, a perfect beach basket, local artists' works, jewelry, or even a week in a vacation home! So much to bid on, but be ready— our auction goers are serious about winning their favorite items!
For More Information Visit:
St George Island Chili Cook-off
