Monday, December 26, 2016
Artists needed for oyster paint party on January the 5th
If you are an artist, you’re invited to a painting party on January 5th.
24 creative painters are being sought to participate in a painting party with an oyster theme, to celebrate The Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department Cook off and Fundraiser.
The event will be held on Thursday, January 5th at the Center for History, Culture and Art, on Water Street in Apalachicola.
16 x 20 Gallery ready canvases and paints will be supplied along with wine and appetizers.
Your completed Oyster Art painting will be on exhibit starting Friday, January 6th and be a featured auction item for preview Friday night, January 13th with the auction continuing throughout the day on Saturday.
The Annual Oyster Cook-Off to benefit the Apalachicola to Fire Department is held every year on the Friday and Saturday before Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Riverfront Park.
All proceeds go directly to the Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department.
If you have questions or want to RSVP contact Paulette Moss by e-mail at Apalachicolaschoolofart@gmail.com or call 1-855-APALACH.
http://live.oysterradio.com/