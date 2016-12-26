Coastal Living Magazine ranks SGI State Park as one of the best in Florida

If you are looking for one of the best state parks in Florida you don't have to go any further than St. George Island.
Coastal Living magazine ranked the state park on the island as one of the top ten in the state out of the over 170 parks statewide.
The magazine touted the beautiful crowd-free beaches and its proximity to the Apalachicola Bay which is home to some of the best oysters in the world.
And this isn't the first time the park as been recognized for its great beaches.
The St. George Island state park almost annually makes Dr. Stephen Leatherman's list of top beaches in the country.
Check out the park for yourself.
The park is open from 8:00 a.m. until sundown, 365 days a year.
