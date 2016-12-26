Gulf of Mexico Gray Triggerfish off-limits in 2017

Gray triggerfish will be off-limits to recreational fishermen in 2017.The gray triggerfish recreational season will remain closed through 2017 in Gulf state and federal waters though Florida will consider a limited gray triggerfish season for sometime next fall.
The gray triggerfish closure is being imposed because the 2016 federal gray triggerfish quota was exceeded by more than 200 percent.
Gray triggerfish are considered overfished, and when the federal quota is exceeded, federal rules require the overage is deducted from the next year's quota.
