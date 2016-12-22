Thursday, December 22, 2016

Better Business Bureau warns of phishing scam

The Better Business Bureau is warning the public not to fall for the latest "phishing" scam that is fraudulently using the name of a well-known company.

Consumers are receiving emails from what claims to be “Intuit Quickbooks” which claims it is responding to a request to change your business name.

The emails are designed to get personal information from people in order to steal their identity.

These scams are hard to spot because the e-mails are professional looking and consumers may think the email is actually from the company and provide their personal information.

Always confirm the e-mail/sender before opening any links or attachments you receive through electronic communications.


If you have received one of the e-mails or would like to report other suspicious activity or file a complaint, you can contact the State’s Consumer Hotline at 1-800-HELPFLA – That’s 1-800-435-7352.

