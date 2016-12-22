Better Business Bureau warns of phishing scam

The Better Business Bureau is warning the public not to fall for the latest "phishing" scam that is fraudulently using the name of a well-known company.
Consumers are receiving emails from what claims to be “Intuit Quickbooks” which claims it is responding to a request to change your business name.
The emails are designed to get personal information from people in order to steal their identity.
These scams are hard to spot because the e-mails are professional looking and consumers may think the email is actually from the company and provide their personal information.
Always confirm the e-mail/sender before opening any links or attachments you receive through electronic communications.
If you have received one of the e-mails or would like to report other suspicious activity or file a complaint, you can contact the State’s Consumer Hotline at 1-800-HELPFLA – That’s 1-800-435-7352.
