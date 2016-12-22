Recreational gag grouper season closes in most Florida waters on January 1st

Gag grouper will close for recreational harvest in most Gulf of Mexico state waters on January 1st.
The closure won’t have much of an impact on our area as state waters off Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties have been closed since June 30th.
The closure is an effort to help rebuild gag grouper populations in the Gulf of Mexico back to strong sustainable levels.
The fishery will reopen off Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties on April 1st and off the rest of Florida on July 1st.
