Franklin County graduation rate over 70 percent last year

Franklin County saw a big jump in its graduation rate last year.
Franklin County’s graduation rate for the 2015-2016 school year was nearly 72.6 percent – up from just 49 percent the year before.
That's the highest graduation rate Franklin County has seen in at least the last 5 years.
Franklin County is still lagging behind the state average and behind our neighbors.
The statewide graduation average was nearly 81 percent last year.
Gulf County saw its graduation rate fall from about 83 percent to 81.5 percent.
In Wakulla County the graduation rate rose from 78 percent to nearly 87 percent.
In Liberty County the graduation rate fell from nearly 78 percet to 75 percent.
The graduation rate measures the percentage of students who graduate within four years of their first enrollment in ninth grade.
