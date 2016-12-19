The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve will conduct a prescribe burn on Little St George Island on Wednesday

The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve (ANERR) will conduct a prescribe burn on Little St George Island (or Cape St. George) thisWednesday, December 21st. A total of 4.5 acres are to burned. The burn will reduce available fuel (dry, dead plant material) around the historic Marshall House. The prescribed burn will be performed by trained, qualified professionals and will significantly reduce the wildfire risk to structures on Little St. George Island in the future. Prescribed fires are only conducted when weather parameters are suitable. The final decision to burn is made daily, after reviewing the Predicted Fire Weather forecast for that particular day.
Prescribed burning mimics natural fire cycles to restore healthy forests and natural communities, reduce undergrowth that accumulates over time, promote the growth of naturally recruiting Florida native vegetation and decreases the potential for wildfire. Many of our native plants and animals are adapted to wildland fires. These species will not only survive a fire, but will flourish after one. One of ANERR’s resource management goals is to maintain and restore native habitat on lands managed by ANERR. To accomplish this ANERR will allow/facilitate the natural fire regime on ANERR-managed properties and facilitate prescribed burning where appropriate. Little St. George Island consists of approximately 2,300 acres. Typically ignited by lightning strikes, fires are allowed to burn regularly throughout the island. Staff maintain fire breaks around the Marshall House Field Station and outbuildings to protect these structures during fires.
