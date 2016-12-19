Corps releases Master Water Control Manual for ACF River basin

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has officially released the Final Environmental Impact Statement for the updated Master Water Control Manual that governs the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint River Basin that runs through Alabama, Florida, and Georgia and the news is not good for our area.
The manual is the guide used by Corps of Engineers to operate the five reservoirs on the Chattahoochee River and it directly impacts how much fresh water flows through the river system into the Apalachicola Bay.
The document shows that the Corps of Engineers has granted Georgia's requests to withdraw 242 million gallons per day from Lake Lanier and up to 379 million gallons a day by 2050.
Florida is currently suing Georgia before the Supreme Court to cut their withdrawals because they say Georgia is taking so much water from the river system that its killing the oyster industry in the Apalachicola Bay.
The special master was appointed by the U.S. Supreme Court to make a recommendation to resolve the matter.
The Supreme Court will have the final say in the coming year.
http://live.oysterradio.com/