Franklin County unemployment unchanged between October and November

Local unemployment was unchanged between October and November.
Franklin County unemployment was 4.2 percent last month, the same as its was the month before.
Franklin County has one of the lowest unemployment rates in Florida; only 3 counties have lower unemployment rates than ours.
200 people were looking for work in Franklin County in November, three fewer than in October.
The workforce also decreased by 77 people.
Gulf County unemployment increased slightly last month to 4.3 percent.
267 people were looking for work in Gulf County.
Wakulla County unemployment rose to 4.2 percent last month, in Liberty county unemployment remained at 5.3 percent.
http://live.oysterradio.com/