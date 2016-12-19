Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

LUCKY is a 1-2 yr old male terrier. He is a scruffy little cutie pie needing a forever home. We were told he is good with children, cats and other dogs and he has been an exemplary resident since his arrival last week. He is excellent on a leash and knows basic commands. Come to the adoption center to meet this very special little guy!
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
