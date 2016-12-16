Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf Welcomes Cardiologist, Dr. Brent Chapman

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. – Dr. Brent Chapman, a cardiologist, has joined the team of medical staff physicians at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf in Port St. Joe.
Dr. Chapman is board-certified in interventional cardiology and internal medicine. He graduated cum laude from West Virginia University with a B.A. in Biology. He received his medical degree from West Virginia University School of Medicine in Morgantown, W.Va. and completed his residency training at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Ky.
Dr. Chapman is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC). He has extensive experience in cardiovascular medicine and has spearheaded high-risk angioplasty programs. Dr. Chapman also currently serves on active staff at Eglin Hospital where he started the first cardiac catheterization lab at Eglin Air Force Base.
Dr. Chapman is accepting new patients at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf’s Medical Office Building, located at 3871 East Highway 98, Suite 201, Port St. Joe. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (850) 267-1603.
http://live.oysterradio.com/