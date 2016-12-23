Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

HARRIET is a 5 yr old Chihuahua mix who is as lovable as can be. She is sweet, social and very calm. This little lady likes nothing more than a comfortable lap and she is spayed and ready for her new home. You are invited to the shelter to meet her and all the other pets awaiting their forever home!
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
