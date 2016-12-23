Friday, December 23, 2016

Franklin County will pick up a new ambulance in January



Franklin County will pick up a new ambulance next month to replace one that was totaled in an accident with a log truck in Gulf County last April.

The ambulance was taking a patient to Panama City when it was hit by a log truck which had jackknifed after braking for traffic.

The driver of the log truck was charged with careless driving.

The new ambulance cost about 166 thousand dollars; Insurance covered most of that.

The ambulance will be picked up in Texas on January the 2nd and driven to Franklin County.

