Franklin County is taking steps to become re-certified in a state Local Agency Program

Franklin County is taking steps to become re-certified in a state paving program.
County Commissioners last week agreed to begin the re-certification process for the Local Agency Program which makes the county eligible to receive Federal funds that pass through the Florida Department of Transportation for local projects.
The Local Agency Project has provided funding for some big projects in the past including the repaving and widening of Bluff Road in Apalachicola, the Carrabelle Beach Multi- Use Path, and the design of sidewalks along Tallahassee Street in Carrabelle and South Bayshore Drive in Eastpoint.
County staff said the re-certification process this time will be much more involved than it has been in the past.
The county agreed last week to seek bids for companies that will provide assistance on Local Agency Program projects as needed.
The counties consulting engineers cant provide the assistance since the firm generally wants to bid on the design of the projects.
http://live.oysterradio.com/