Franklin County landfill can help with proper Christmas Tree disposal

When you are ready to take down your Christmas tree, remember the Franklin County landfill wants to help you get rid of it.
The landfill collects Christmas trees every year to use in their composting project.
Just take your tree to any county recycling center and leave it lying beside the recycling bins.
The trees will be removed by landfill personnel.
You can also take the trees directly to the landfill and drop them off there.
The landfill is on Highway 65 just north of Eastpoint.
