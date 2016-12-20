Franklin County TDC partners with 30A television for new ad campaign

The Franklin County Tourist Development Council is partnering with 30A Television to advertise the benefits of visiting Franklin County.
30A TV broadcasts on cable to nine counties in North West Florida from Sandestin to Alligator Point.
The channel can also be seen through the ROKU Streaming Devices and AMAZON FIRE TV as well as on-line at 30a.tv.
In 2017 30A Television will be featuring many of Franklin County's attractions, people and places to its viewing audience.
The first set of commercials will air in 2017 beginning with a general overview followed by individual area location spotlights.
TDC director Curt Blair said the Franklin County TDC looks forward to highlighting the area on the 30A viewer network.”
http://live.oysterradio.com/