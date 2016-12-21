The recreational fishing season for Greater Amberjack will open in state waters of the Gulf of Mexico on January the 1st.
The greater amberjack season has been closed since September the 10th.
The temporary closure was put into place in state waters after federal regulators estimated that fishermen had exceeded the 2016 annual federal recreational quota and closed the greater amberjack season in federal waters in June.
Fishermen are only allowed to catch 395 thousand pounds of greater amberjack in the Gulf each year as a way to protect the fishery.
Greater Amberjack is considered overfished which means the population is too low and is also undergoing overfishing which means too many are being caught each year.
http://live.oysterradio.com/