The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is warning Floridians that e-mail scammers are targeting consumers with fraudulent citation notifications

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is warning Floridians that e-mail scammers are targeting consumers with a fraudulent citation notification.
The company represents itself as the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and demands payment for fraudulent citations.
The company is sending emails to consumers requesting payment of a citation within a certain time frame and if the payment is not received on time, the company will falsely require a daily late fee payment.
The email sent to consumers includes a linked payment page and email address.
The Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is warning consumers that this is a scam and no payment should be made.
Remember, the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and Clerks of Court do not email citations to customers and they do not require citation payment via email.
If you have already made a payment, you should refute the charge and take the appropriate security measures with your financial institution.
