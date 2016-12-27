Franklin County to continue restoration work at Fort Coombs Armory

Franklin County Commissioners have signed a contract that will allow work to begin on phase 2 of the Fort Coombs Armory renovation project.
Franklin County is in the process of renovating the Armory to make the historic building more accessible as a convention center and a destination for private events like weddings.
Over the past few years the county has installed a central heating, ventilation and air conditioning in the historic building.
There are also new handicapped accessible restrooms and many of the original windows have been repaired.
Phase 2 of the project includes leveling the floor and renovating the main entrance.
The work will be done by a company called ARC Master Builders out of Tallahassee which was the only company to bid on the project.
The work will cost about 147 thousand dollars.
