Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Franklin County to continue restoration work at Fort Coombs Armory

Franklin County Commissioners have signed a contract that will allow work to begin on phase 2 of the Fort Coombs Armory renovation project.

Franklin County is in the process of renovating the Armory to make the historic building more accessible as a convention center and a destination for private events like weddings.

Over the past few years the county has installed a central heating, ventilation and air conditioning in the historic building.

There are also new handicapped accessible restrooms and many of the original windows have been repaired.

Phase 2 of the project includes leveling the floor and renovating the main entrance.

The work will be done by a company called ARC Master Builders out of Tallahassee which was the only company to bid on the project.

The work will cost about 147 thousand dollars.

