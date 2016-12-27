The Audubon Society annual Apalachicola Christmas Bird Count is being held in Franklin and Gulf counties this week.
The Christmas Bird Count is the oldest and largest wildlife survey in the world.
From December 14 through January 5 each year tens of thousands of volunteers throughout the Americas take part in the effort.
Audubon and other organizations use data collected in the bird count to assess the health of bird populations, and to help guide conservation action.
The data collected by observers allow researchers, conservation biologists, wildlife agencies and other interested individuals to study the long-term health and status of bird populations across North America.
When combined with other surveys it provides a picture of how the continent's bird populations have changed in time and space over the past hundred years.
