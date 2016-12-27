For Immediate Release
December 27, 2016
Donna Green, (850) 330-1661
Speed Limit Change on U.S. 98 in Wakulla County
Chipley, FL – Based on the results of a recent speed study, the Florida Department of Transportation will increase the speed limit on U.S. 98 from Ouzts Road to west of County Road 59 (Lighthouse Road) in Wakulla County from 35 MPH to 45 MPH beginning Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Maintenance activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling.
For more information, follow the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on Twitter @myfdot_nwfl or like us on Facebook atwww.facebook.com/MyFDOTNWFL.
http://live.oysterradio.com/