Much of Florida is abnormally dry, while the panhandle faces moderate drought

Much of Florida is abnormally dry for this time of year and our section of the panhandle is facing moderate drought.
A U.S. Drought Monitor report released last Thursday shows nearly 91 percent of Florida as suffering from abnormally dry or drought conditions.
About 14 percent of the state, including Franklin, Gulf, Wakulla, Liberty and Leon counties, is suffering moderate drought.
Moderate drought means people could see low water levels in streams, reservoirs and wells, with water shortages either developing or imminent.
The designation is not a surprise.
November was the driest month on record for the state in 121 years and Forestry officials have been warning residents against outdoor burning for weeks because of the increased chances of wildfires.
The Florida Forest Service is urging residents to exercise caution when using fire outdoors, including: burn piles, camp fires and grills.
Remember to build your campfires in an open area away from trees and overhanging branches and never leave a fire unattended.
And remember to completely extinguish your fire with water before leaving it.
And if you are using a propane grill, try to stay over bare dirt or pavement – away from dead grass and weeds and never transport or dump live coals from a grill.
