Pensacola woman critically injured in Gulf county crash

The Highway patrol says texting and driving may have contributed to a two car accident in Gulf County Wednesday morning that left a Pensacola woman in critical condition.
48 year old Tawanda Denise Collins was taken to Bay Medical Center in Panama City after her car drifted across the center line on Highway 98 and collided with another car driven by Delia Maricela Lopez of Port St. Joe.
The Highway patrol said Collins was heading east on Highway 98 near Pine Street at about 9 o'clock Wednesday morning when her 2016 Chevy Sonic drifted into the westbound lane directly into the path of a KIA Optima driven by Mrs. Lopez.
The investigator said they do not know the exact cause of the crash but a cell phone was found in the right front passengers side floorboard where Collins was found unconscious.
The phone was locked so officers were unable to determine if it was in use at the time of the crash.
Charges are pending against Collins; Lopez was charged with driving without a drivers license.
