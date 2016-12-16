The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is proposing rules that would require Turtle Excluder Devices in shrimp nets used in the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean.
The devises are designed to allow small sea turtles to escape the shrimp nets before they drown.
The intent of this proposed rule is to reduce incidental by-catch and mortality of sea turtles in the southeastern U.S. shrimp fisheries, and to aid in the protection and recovery of listed sea turtle populations.
Most shrimp nets are already required to have the devices installed, but boats using skimmer trawls, pusher-head trawls, and vessels using wing nets currently have the option of alternative tow time restrictions.
The alternative tow time restrictions currently limit tow times to 55 minutes from April 1 through October 31, and 75 minutes from November 1 through March 31
Officials say that by requiring “Turtle Excluder Devices” in the nets of all U.S. Shrimpers they could save between 800 and 2,500 more sea turtles in the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean each year.
Fishermen and other people with an interest in the issue can now comment on the proposed rules.
The comment period will run for the next 60 days.
Comments can be made on-line at regulations.gov
