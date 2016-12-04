4 of 23 Print all In new window Trail Tracker Newsletter

Never underestimate the power of a small, dedicated group of people to change the world - Margret Mead
That's the trail world for you and me. After years and years of advocating for a statewide, funded system of connected trails, the fruits of our collective labor paid dividends when the SUN Trail program was established during the 2015 legislative session. Now, it's time for the real work as we move from start-up mode to a growth marvel.
For many trail organizations, state agencies, local Metropolitan Planning Organizations, and non-profits, this has involved redefining their existing goals, resources, and tactics so they fit within this new, yet uncharted, operating environment.
The good news is that Florida Greenways and Trails Foundation (FGTF) and Florida Greenways and Trails Council (FGTC) started to address these topics at the November meeting in Titusville. While the Foundation and Council have similar goals, both differ in operating structure. For example, the Foundation is a non-profit and is able to access a variety of funding sources – like the latest pursuit of submitting a proposal for the 100&Change MacArthur Foundation grant competition, which would provide non governmental funding to help further statewide trail efforts.On the other hand, the Council is legislatively mandated with duties such as recommending trail system acquisitions or assisting the state in identifying regional trail priorities for the SUN Trail program.
Where the rubber meets the roads is the specifics - like how can the Foundation and Council leverage its organizational talent, maximize stakeholder commitments, and help support growth initiatives that are key to the long-term viability of our statewide trail system. Yes, these are just few things on tap for 2017! And, thanks to the SUN Trail program, it has provided many of us the opportunity to talk more, think even bigger, and take trails from just a local conversation to a statewide movement.
Happy Holidays from the Florida Greenways and Trails Foundation,
Brian Smith
Top Reasons to Talk Trails this Holiday
1. FLORIDA’S NEWEST ATTRACTION: In June 2015, Florida’s Governor signed Senate Bill 2514-A, creating the SUN Trail Network -- a statewide system of paved, non-motorized trails for bicyclists and pedestrians, physically separated from vehicular traffic.
2. $25 MILLION ANNUALLY: SUN Trail program is funded to the tune of $25 million annually, with revenues from the new vehicle tag registrations.
3. SETTING THE STANDARD AMONG STATES: Senator Andy Gardiner gets the credit for another Florida First. Because of his leadership in building bipartisan support for the passage of SUN Trail legislation, Florida is the first state to allocate reoccurring revenues solely for trails. In particular, to the planning, developing, and constructing of a statewide system of non-motorized, paved trails. Check out Video of Senator Andy Gardiner and Former Orange County Mayor Linda Chapin Talking Trails at recent FGTF reception
4. FDOT & OGT: Two state agencies are responsible for the SUN Trail program - the Office of Greenways and Trails (OGT) and Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Keeping and dispensing the funds is FDOT, which also acts as the construction agent. Planning and setting priorities is OGT, which also serves as the statewide resources for identifying, mapping, and promoting SUN Trails.
5. C2C CATALYST: Florida’s Coast to Coast (C2C) Connector, a 250-mile trail system, is one of the more ambitious projects connecting 19 individual trails into one regional trail system stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Atlantic Ocean. The C2C incorporates well-established trails, many of which are anchored in history and popularity like the Pinellas Trail, West Orange Trail and Withlacoochee State Trail, with other, smaller trails just in the planning stages. With the C2C about 75% complete, it has quickly become the new model for regional coordination in trail development. See video.
6. LONGEST TRAIL LOOP: St. Johns River-to-Sea Loop is second behind Coast-to-Coast Connector (C2C) for recommended SUN Trail program funding. When completed, the St. Johns River-to-Sea Loop will be the longest multi-use loop trail in the American South, traversing over 260 miles across five counties, and, of course, will connect to the C2C Connector.
7. TRAIL PARTNERS: Trails are a unifying force. Look no further than Southwest Florida. TBARTA, the regional multi-county transportation agency, has taken on coordinating support among the Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) of Hernando/Citrus, Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota/Manatee, Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Lee, and Collier Counties, and the Polk County Transportation Planning Organization to make the Southwest Coastal Trail the next priority investment in the SUN Trail program. A summit is planned on January 23 in Venice. There is even talk of a name change to the Gulf Coast Trail.
8. MULTIPLIER EFFECT: Put trails in a community and things start to happen. It’s called the multiplier effect where one action precipitates others. For trails, the effect is simple. People start biking and walking. Demand for bikes increases. Small businesses emerge to meet demand. Walking and biking becomes a normal activity. Before you know it, property values increase, entrepreneurship spreads, and quality of life soars. All because of a trail. Look no further than Winter Garden where the West Orange Trail converted a community of uncertainty in the 1980’s to place of prosperity today. Presentation: Impact of Trails on Communities
9. COMMUTE TO WORK: 2014 Pinellas Trail Users Survey found people in closest proximity of downtowns use the trails to commute to work, especially on Fridays. In downtown Clearwater, nearly one in three surveyed said they use the trails to get to work. In downtown St. Petersburg, the number is slightly lower at 23 percent. What this says is trails qualify as a transit alternative, justifying investing more money on trails.
10. TRANSFORMATIONAL TRAIL TOWNS: Dunedin, Tarpon Springs and Winter Garden are poster children for how trails and communities benefit from each other. Trails reversed their downtown decline. And, soon enough, they went from drive-by to drive-to downtown destinations. Next trail town? Titusville. Located on the east end of the Coast-to-Coast trail, and was once dependent almost entirely on the space program, it is dubbed as the next transformational trail town in Florida. See Titusville Trail Town Master Plan.
11. TRAILS AND STATE PARKS: The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) launched a trail program focused on connecting trails to state parks within Florida. Not only does this promote physical activity and health, but it offers visitors and residents another safe, comfortable transportation option to see Florida's state parks - up close and personal.
12. GRATITUDE AND TRAIL THANKS: As a 501(c)(3), contributed funds and services from individuals and organizations enable us to build even more trail momentum to do even greater things for the state. This holiday, special thanks to Genesis for offering their talent, time and services for mapping and the website. And, to the Felburn Foundation and Kitson & Partners for their generous financial support. Finally, mountains of gratitude to all of the small businesses, consultants, and trail advocates who believe in the power of trails. It's our hope for the upcoming year that the proposal the Foundation submitted to the 100&Change MacArthur Foundation will bear fruit and enable even more progress in 2017. Happy Holidays!
