Your support of the Wakulla County Historical Society can save you money at local restaurants

The Wakulla County Historical Society’s Genealogy Group now has our 2017 discount cards available for purchase at our Gift Shop or from Carolyn Harvey or me. The cost is $10.
Funds
from the sale of these cards will be used to purchase needed items
for genealogy research at the Museum such as books for our reference
library, subscriptions to Huxford Magazine and other periodicals,
Ancestry.com, Family Tree Maker, Fold3, and supplies for genealogy
projects.
These
cards can be used each time you go to one of these businesses
throughout 2017. These are all local businesses. The
cards will pay for themselves quickly if you like to go out to eat,
it will help the Historical Society and will help these local
businesses. Businesses on the card are:
BW’s
Grill, Crawfordville – 10% off purchase
Cuban
Mojos, Crawfordville – 10% off purchase
Hamaknockers
BBQ, Medart - 10% off purchase
Historical
Society Gift Shop, Crawfordville – 10% off purchase
Hutton’s
Seafood & More, Medart – 10% off purchase
Karen’s
Bakery, Crawfordville – 10% off purchase/minimum $20
Mad
Anthony’s, Panacea – 10% off purchase
Ouzts
Too, Wakulla – 10% off purchase
Papa
Angelo’s Place, Crawfordville – 10% off purchase
Posey’s
Steam Room, Panacea – 10% off purchase
Thank
you for your support of the Historical Society.
