Thursday, December 15, 2016

Your support of the Wakulla County Historical Society can save you money at local restaurants

The Wakulla County Historical Society’s Genealogy Group now has our 2017 discount cards available for purchase at our Gift Shop or from Carolyn Harvey or me.  The cost is $10. 

Funds from the sale of these cards will be used to purchase needed items for genealogy research at the Museum such as books for our reference library, subscriptions to Huxford Magazine and other periodicals, Ancestry.com, Family Tree Maker, Fold3, and supplies for genealogy projects. 

These cards can be used each time you go to one of these businesses throughout 2017.  These are all local businesses.  The cards will pay for themselves quickly if you like to go out to eat, it will help the Historical Society and will help these local businesses.  Businesses on the card are:

BW’s Grill, Crawfordville – 10% off purchase
Cuban Mojos, Crawfordville – 10% off purchase
Hamaknockers BBQ, Medart - 10% off purchase
Historical Society Gift Shop, Crawfordville – 10% off purchase
Hutton’s Seafood & More, Medart – 10% off purchase
Karen’s Bakery, Crawfordville – 10% off purchase/minimum $20
Mad Anthony’s, Panacea – 10% off purchase
Ouzts Too, Wakulla – 10% off purchase
Papa Angelo’s Place, Crawfordville – 10% off purchase
Posey’s Steam Room, Panacea – 10% off purchase


Thank you for your support of the Historical Society. 


