ANERR proposes improvements to Millender Park in Eastpoint

Millender Park in Eastpoint will be getting some upgrades to make it more handicapped accessible.
Millender Park is next to the Estuarine Research Reserve Nature Center.
Kim Wren, assistant manager at the Nature center, said the Research Reserve intends to do some improvements to Millender Park to make it more ADA accessible.
The funding for the work will come from the Florida Coastal offices ecotourism initiative.
The work will be done in phases; phae one would begin in July and include enhancing the handicapped parking and installing a sidewalk to the picnic table paviliions at the park.
Phase 2 would include removing a portion of Millender Street near the park that was damaged during hurricane Hermine and adding a vehicle turnaround area.
In the future the reserve would also like to add a kayak launch at the beach and an ADA accessible 20 by 20 observation platform overlooking the water.
The Reserve said it will also continue work on its living shoreline project in that area.
County Commissioner Smokey Parrish said he would like the Reserve to put signs along the living shoreline project informing people not to eat any oysters they might find growing there to make sure no gets sick from eating an oyster from unapproved waters.
