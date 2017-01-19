Thursday, January 19, 2017
Volunteers needed for the 2017 Homeless Point-in-time count in Franklin County
Volunteers are needed to help in the 2017 Homeless Point-in-time count – its an annual survey that provides a snapshot of how many people are homeless in Franklin County on any given day.
The survey will include people who are unsheltered as well as those in shelters and transitional housing programs.
Volunteers will visit various areas in the county including homeless camps, to survey men, women and families to access demographics and need.
The count is very important in bringing funding for homeless services to the county.
The count will take place on January 24th, 25th and 26th.
If you would like to help, there will be a training class this afternoon at 530 at the Wakulla County library n Crawfordville.
There is also a clas on Sunday at the DISC Village training room on Pensacola Street in Tallahassee.
To sign up as a volunteer or to get more information go on-line to bigbendhc.org.
http://bigbendhc.org/PITVolApp.html
