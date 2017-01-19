Thursday, January 19, 2017
Franklin County still seeking location for recycling bins at Alligator Point
The Franklin county solid waste department says it is still looking for a new site for the recycling center at Alligator Point.
The county was considering a location close to the Alligator Point fire house but said they have decided against it because of concerns from neighbors that it would be an eyesore.
The recycling bins at Alligator Point were removed because people were filling the bins with their household trash.
Part of the problem may have been the remote location of the recycling bins so the county has been looking for a location where the bins will be more in the public eye.
People using recycling bins to dump their household trash is a continuing problem throughout the county.
In recent months the county has also had to close the recycling bins in Lanark Village and in Apalachicola.
County commissioners are now working on a plan to require residential trash pickup in the unincorporated areas of the county which would likely reduce the problem greatly.
There are still a number of locations where people can recycle in Franklin County.
Franklin County residents can recycle cardboard, newspaper, plastic, aluminum, tin & glass at Vrooman Park in Eastpoint; There are also recycling bins at St. James Bay.
In Carrabelle you can recycle at Gray Avenue at the old Carrabelle High School; on St. George Island the recycling bins are beside Harry A’s.
http://live.oysterradio.com/