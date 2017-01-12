Congressman Dunn received his committee assignments this week

Dr. Neal Dunn, who represents our area in congress, was Appointed to Three Key House Committees this week.
Dunn was appointed to the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, the House Committee on Agriculture, and the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology for the 115th Congress.
The House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs has oversight over the Department of Veterans’ Affairs, while the House Committee on Agriculture has jurisdiction over federal agriculture policy and the preservation of healthy agricultural production in the United States.
The House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology oversees NASA, the National Institutes of Standards and Technology, and activities relating to non-military research and development.
